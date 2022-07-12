Healthcare Analytics Market Challenges 2022 Growth, Industry Demand, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030 | (CAGR) of 29.1%

Competitors in the Market, IBM Corp., OptumHealth, Inc., Oracle Corp., Verisk Analytics, Inc., MEDai, Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., McKesson Corp., Truven Health Analytics, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Other Prominent Players

The global healthcare analytics market size was US$ 15.1 billion in 2021. The global healthcare analytics market is forecast to grow to US$ 169.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

A significant amount of structured and unstructured data is being released in the healthcare industry as a result of the spread of digitalization, the use of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and ML, and rising deployment of smart healthcare equipment and services. The growing use of technology will drive the demand for healthcare analytics during the forecast period.

The convenience of advanced technologies and the rising demand to eliminate manual paperwork will benefit the healthcare analytics market in the coming years. Apart from that, the growing prevalence of diseases and unhealthy diet habits will also escalate the growth of the healthcare analytics market in the coming years.

Growing efforts pertaining to advancements in the healthcare sector will also drive the demand for the healthcare analytics market during the analysis period. In addition to that, growing investments by government bodies and key players will be opportunistic for the healthcare analytics market during the study period.

On the flip side, a lack of IT professionals may limit the growth of the healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly triggered the growth of the healthcare analytics market. Healthcare bodies started relying on technology due to a shortage of workforce. Moreover, the risk of infection forced hospitals to deploy advanced systems and go paperless. As a result, it has been beneficial for the healthcare analytics market. Apart from that, governments also started funding the healthcare sector with the aim to offer improved services to the people. It has boosted the growth of the market. Apart from that, the massive patient pool across various affected countries also prompted the healthcare analytics market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for healthcare analytics in terms of region. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising federal healthcare mandates and increasing government and private investments. The region also records the early adoption of advanced technology, which will be opportunistic for the healthcare analytics market. Apart from that, rising EHR adoption and the growing trend of personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements will all contribute to the growth of the healthcare analytics market during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare analytics market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Application, Deployment, and Region.

By Component:

? Hardware

? Software

? Services

By Types:

? Descriptive Analytics

? Predictive Analytics

? Prescriptive Analytics

? Cognitive Analytics

By Application:

? Clinical Analytics

? Financial Analytics

? Operational and Administrative Analytics

By Deployment:

? On-premise

? Cloud

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

