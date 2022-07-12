Alexa
New Coast Guard Administration patrol boat stationed at Taiwan's Kinmen Island

High-speed vessel will help with law enforcement, rescues, illegal fishing

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/12 14:57
Coast Guard Administration's new high-speed boat will be stationed at Kinmen. (CGA Ninth Offshore Flotilla photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) newest high-speed boat has been stationed in Kinmen on Monday (July 12) in order to beef up maritime law enforcement in the area.

The boat arrived at Kinmen’s Liaoluo Commercial Port on Monday, where it was received with a special ceremony. It will help with law enforcement, rescue, and pandemic prevention, Liberty Times reported.

The CGA Fleet Branch said that the patrol boat was built by Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Group and has a maximum speed of 83.3 kilometers per hour. The vessel’s shallow draft allows it to be extremely maneuverable, the fleet branch added.

The boat is suitable for near-shore boarding and inspection tasks around Kinmen and is capable of putting out fires from a range of 60 meters. The fleet branch said that as the yellow croaker season is fast approaching, the addition of the new vessel will strengthen its ability to protect local fisheries.
Taiwan
Coast Guard Administration
Kinmen
patrol boat

