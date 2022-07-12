Taiwan reports 31,152 local COVID cases, 60 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 31,152 local COVID cases and 60 deaths on Tuesday (July 12).

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, also confirmed 145 imported cases, bringing today's total case count to 31,297. Up to 99.55% of the infected exhibited zero or mild symptoms. There was no increase in the severe cases and deaths in children and adolescents being reported the same day.

Local cases

The local cases include 14,893 males, 16,242 females, and 17 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 4,823, followed by 4,030 in Taichung City, 3,555 in Kaohsiung City, 2,858 in Taoyuan City, 2,808 in Taipei City, 2,592 in Tainan City, 1,655 in Changhua County, 1,168 in Pingtung County, 1,033 in Yunlin County, 902in Miaoli County, 797 in Chiayi County, 760 in Yilan County, 728 in Hsinchu County, 617 in Nantou County, 554 in Hualien County, 506​​​​​​​ in Taitung County, 502 in Hsinchu City, 425 in Chiayi City, 390​​​​​​​ in Keelung City, 223 in Kinmen County, 182 in Penghu County, and 44 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 60 deaths announced Tuesday include 36 males and 24 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 57 had a history of chronic disease, and 42 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 10 to July 10 and dates of death from May 11 to July 9.

Imported cases

The 145 imported cases include 87 males and 58 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between July 10 and July 11, two cases came from the Philippines, Germany, and Thailand; and one case from the U.S., Turkey, U.K, and the Netherlands. The countries of origin of 135 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,998,762 COVID tests, with 9,863,325 coming back negative. Of the 4,132,429 confirmed cases, 15,908 were imported, 4,116,467 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 7,780 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 7,765 deaths from local infections, 1,814 were in New Taipei City; 945 in Taipei City; 736 in Taichung City; 697 in Kaohsiung City; 596 in Taoyuan City; 564 in Tainan City; 432 in Changhua County; 320 in Pingtung County; 217 in Nantou County; 216 in Yunlin County; 187 in Keelung City; 162 in Yilan County;

156 in Miaoli County; 149 in Chiayi County; 128 in Hualien County; 125​​​​​​​ in Chiayi City; 123 in Hsinchu County; 100 in Taitung County; 75 in Hsinchu City; 12​​​​​​​ in Penghu County and 11 in Kinmen County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.