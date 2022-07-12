Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Trends Analysis 2022 Study Scope, Key Segments, Size and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Research are Forbo Flooring Systems, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIEX (Danaher Corporation, US), Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN NV, Lynn Peavey Company, BVDA International, Safariland, LLC and other key market players.

Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is valued approximately at USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Forensic supplies and equipment are primarily used in criminal investigations, law enforcement, laboratories, and education programs. Forensic instruments and materials support in the detection, collection, and processing of evidence for the investigation’s evaluation. Body fluid analysis, proof tracing, compound determination of medications and hazardous substances, fingerprinting, and DNA identification are only a few of the uses for forensic equipment.

Forensic Equipment and Supplies market is driven by increasing technological advancement and growing number of crimes across major countries. For instance, Alternative light photography is one of the most effective methods for detecting injury to a body until it expresses on skin of body. Alternative light photography, which is used by forensic nurses, may also make the difference between life and death. Furthermore, the worldwide demand for forensic equipment was valued at USD 11.26 billion in 2016 and in 2019 it was USD 19.25. Digital forensics, ballistics, and DNA testing are examples of forensic technology. However, dearth of Skilled Technicians, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

In the forensic equipment and supplies market, North America is one of the most profitable countries and holding the largest shares globally. The main factors driving the growth of the forensic equipment and supplies market in North America are increasing public-private investments in the forensics industry in the United States and Canada, ongoing technical advances in forensic equipment, the commercialization of forensic equipment, and the involvement of major market players in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Evidence Drying Cabinets

Low-temperature Storage Devices

By End User:

Government Forensic Laboratories

Independent Forensic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Application:

Drug Testing/Toxicology

DNA Analysis

Blood Analysis

Biometrics

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027.

