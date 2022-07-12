Cannabis  Market Opportunities 2022 Report Overview, Company Profiles and Sales Analysis to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Cannabis Market Research are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Terra Tech Corp., VIVO Cannabis Inc., The Cronos Group, Medical Marijuana Inc., Organigrams Holding Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Ecofibre Limited, Harvest Health and Recreation and other key market players.

Global Cannabis market is valued at approximately USD 20.6 billion in 2020nd is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cannabis is a tall plant that is used as a medicine that is legalized for medicinal use with a stiff upright stem. Growing cannabis legalization, and increasing advancement in cannabis genetic growth and intellectual property is fueling the growth of the market.

For example, in January 2018 the Australian government allowed the region’s cannabis growers to export medical cannabis and its products to the global market. Many countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Uruguay and others, have legalized the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. The provinces of the United States, where cannabis has been widely legalized, include the adult population aged 50 years and over. In addition, According to Cannabis Europa, by the end of 2020, France in Europe could catch up with Germany and the United Kingdom in the legalization of medical cannabis. However, the regulations pertaining to the usage of cannabis is varied from country to country, which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Cannabis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational applications. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing awareness of CBD among citizens in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Flowers

Concentrates

Other

By Application:

Medical

Recreational

By compound:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant

Balanced THC & CBD

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018-19

Base year 2019-20

Forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Cannabis market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

