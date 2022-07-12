Functional Shots Market 2022 By Trends, Latest Research, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Functional Shots Market Research are Hardcell LLC, LXR Biotech, LLC, Hawaiian OLA, Kudu Energy LLC, AriZona Beverages USA, PepsiCo, Inc., Royal Pacific Foods, Kuli Kuli, Inc., Living Essentials Marketing, LLC, Eboost and other key market players.

Global Functional Shots Market is valued approximately at USD 417.31 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that provides some specific health benefits which keeps the body hydrated and provide overall nutrients. Increasing awareness for nutritional drinks, launch of beverages by market players with nutritional benefits and convenient packaging of the products are driving the market of functional shots towards growth.

For instance, in 2020, Reeds Inc. launched two varieties of shots, Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize with main ingredients as ginger. Also, in 2019, Bolthouse Farms launched carrot-based functional shots which are designed to efficiently deliver a nutritional boost and address a large number of problems. Furthermore, rise in gym goers population is expected to increase the demand of functional shots. However, high cost of functional shots as compared to traditional drinks are expected to hamper the market growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions taken into consideration in the regional analysis of global Functional Shots Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to some strategic movements from manufacturers such as product launch, mergers and acquisitions and others. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing millennial population and increasing awareness for energy drinks in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Energy

Immunity

Detox

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Functional Shots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

