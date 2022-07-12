Primary Cell Culture Market 2022 Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Primary Cell Culture Market Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza, Merck, Corning Incorporated, Danaher, PromoCell GmbH, ATCC, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., MatTek, Axol Bioscience Ltd and other key market players.

Global Primary Cell Culture Market is valued approximately USD 3.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.06 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cell culture is the method of extracting cells from an animal or plant source and growing them under controlled conditions. Furthermore, this artificial environment contains nutrients that are essential for cell growth and proliferation, such as ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity which also helps researchers to study about properties of cells and micro biology.

Factors such as increasing cancer cases, cardiovascular diseases, advancements in genetic research process, growing investment in research and development are factors that has led the adoption of primary cell culture across the forecast period. For instance, as per WHO, in 2020, Chronic hepatitis C infection affected 71.0 million people worldwide. According to National Cancer Institute, in January 2019, the number of cancer survivors in the United States was projected to be 16.9 million. By 2030, the number of cancer survivors is expected to rise to 22.2 million. However, high capital for investments and lack of expertise may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing research and demand for stem cell therapy and emergence of various chronic diseases, the adoption & demand for primary cell culture is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Primary Cell Culture market is based on the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of market share, Europe is the leading region across the world due to the growth in geriatric population & affordability of urgent care services as well as the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also, the highest growth rate is expected from the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing disposable income, growing incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the market growth across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product

Primary Cells

Reagents and Supplements

Media

by Cell Type

Animal Cells

Human Cells

by Separation Method

Explant Method

Enzymatic Degradation

Mechanical Separation

Others

by Application

Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering

Vaccine Production

Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening

Cancer Research

Model System

Virology

Prenatal Diagnosis

Stem Cell Therapy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Primary Cell Culture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

