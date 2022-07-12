Primary Cell Culture Market 2022 Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Primary Cell Culture Market Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza, Merck, Corning Incorporated, Danaher, PromoCell GmbH, ATCC, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., MatTek, Axol Bioscience Ltd and other key market players.
Global Primary Cell Culture Market is valued approximately USD 3.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.06 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Cell culture is the method of extracting cells from an animal or plant source and growing them under controlled conditions. Furthermore, this artificial environment contains nutrients that are essential for cell growth and proliferation, such as ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity which also helps researchers to study about properties of cells and micro biology.
Factors such as increasing cancer cases, cardiovascular diseases, advancements in genetic research process, growing investment in research and development are factors that has led the adoption of primary cell culture across the forecast period. For instance, as per WHO, in 2020, Chronic hepatitis C infection affected 71.0 million people worldwide. According to National Cancer Institute, in January 2019, the number of cancer survivors in the United States was projected to be 16.9 million. By 2030, the number of cancer survivors is expected to rise to 22.2 million. However, high capital for investments and lack of expertise may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing research and demand for stem cell therapy and emergence of various chronic diseases, the adoption & demand for primary cell culture is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Primary Cell Culture market is based on the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of market share, Europe is the leading region across the world due to the growth in geriatric population & affordability of urgent care services as well as the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also, the highest growth rate is expected from the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing disposable income, growing incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the market growth across Asia-Pacific region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Product
Primary Cells
Reagents and Supplements
Media
by Cell Type
Animal Cells
Human Cells
by Separation Method
Explant Method
Enzymatic Degradation
Mechanical Separation
Others
by Application
Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering
Vaccine Production
Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine
Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening
Cancer Research
Model System
Virology
Prenatal Diagnosis
Stem Cell Therapy
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Primary Cell Culture Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of content
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What is the goal of the report?
The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
What is the key information extracted from the report?
- Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
- The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
- The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
- The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
