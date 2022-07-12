Spinal Imaging Market 2022 Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Industry Growth Rate with Forecast Overview 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Spinal Imaging Market Research are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Bruker, Mediso Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems, Inc. and other key market players.

Global Spinal imaging Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Spinal imaging uses radio waves and prints the body structure via computer. It creates a specific, clear and detailed picture of the spine and surrounding tissues. The increasing burden of spinal disorders and improving patients accessibility in the medical imaging services as well as growing procedural volume of spinal surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of spinal imaging market.

As per the report of WHO, the second leading reason for medical consultation is lower back pain, which is only outnumbered by upper respiratory infections, Furthermore, it is estimated that 80% of the world total population has experienced back pain at least once in a lifetime. The recent technological advancement in software as well as hardware equipments of spinal surgeries and change in machine learning concept in spinal imaging may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the advent of multidetector CT scan with faster gantry speed which have better examination experience with improved image and also the rise in geriatric population, along with increasing prevalence of anxiety and depression is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Spinal imaging market is assessed for the key regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing spinal surgeries cases and high product demand. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in rising procedural volume of spinal imaging, improving access to health care services and efficient reimbursement policies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Spinal imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

X-ray

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

By Application:

Spinal Infection

Vertebral

Spinal Cancer

Spinal cord & nerve Compression

By End-use:

Hospital, clinics

Diagnostic imaging center

Ambulatory care center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Spinal imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

