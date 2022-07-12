Americas Enzymes Market 2022 Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Americas Enzymes Market Research are DuPont Danisco, Amano Enzymes USA Co., Ltd., Novus International, Associated British Foods plc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Enzyme Development Corporation., Lesaffre Group, Novozymes N.A., BASF SE and other key market players.

Americas Enzymes Market is valued approximately at USD 4.65 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Enzymes act as a catalyst in living organisms, regulating the rate at which chemical reaction proceed without itself being altered in the process. Growing consumer awareness regarding significant consumption of dietary requirements and enhanced food quality, product improvement for different applications by protein-engineering and recombinant DNA technology for production of efficient and diverse enzymes and players are expected to boost the demand in market during forecast period.

For Instance: in 2018, Amano Enzymes launched PGA 500 to improve the protein solubility at low pH levels, which helped company in gaining strong application demand in food and beverages and nutraceutical sector. However, risk associated with enzymes such as irritation and allergic reactions and lack of standardized regulatory guidelines are expected to impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing adoption of environment friendly and modern technology coupled with increasing investment in research and development is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Americas Enzymes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong presence of key end-use industries like cosmetics, pharmaceutical, laundry detergent and others. Whereas, Central and South America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for various applications such as diagnostics, paper and pulp, textile and others would create lucrative growth prospects for the Americas Enzymes market across Central and South America region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

By Product:

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

By Application:

Industrial Enzymes

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wastewater

Others

Specialty Enzymes

Pharmaceuticals

Research & Biotechnology

Diagnostics

Biocatalyst

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Americas Enzymes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

