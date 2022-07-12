Laparoscopic Instruments Market 2022 Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Laparoscopic Instruments Market Research are Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Microline Surgical, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), SCHLLY Fiberoptic GmbH (Germany), Optomic (Spain), Peters Surgical (France) and other key market players.

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market is valued approximately USD 10.93 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Laparoscopy is referred to as a type of surgery in which small incisions are made in the body, such as abdominal wall through which a laparoscope as well as other instruments can be placed to allow structures within the internal body cavity to be seen. Increasing technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for minimally-invasive surgery in Laparoscopic market.

The American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) and the International Society of Gynecologic Endoscopy (ISGE) have been collaborating with healthcare agencies in South Africa, to create awareness about the benefits of MIS, and improve the adoption rate. However, US government planned to reduce Medicare spending by USD 716 billion over the next ten years and affect the sales of their technologically advanced for medical device manufacturers to secure investments of new products which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rapid growth of the healthcare industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Laparoscopic Instruments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth in the geriatric and chronically ill population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements.. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as low regulatory barriers for trade, improving healthcare infrastructure, growth in patient population, growing healthcare expenditure, strengthening distribution networks of market leaders, and the rising medical tourism in these countries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Laparoscopic Instruments Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Laparoscope

Insufflator

Suction/Irrigation systems,

Access & Energy Devices

By Application:

Gynecology

General Surgery

Urology

Colorectal

Bariatric

Pediatric

By End User:

Hospital

ASC

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

