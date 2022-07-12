N-Butanol Market 2022 New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2030

Key Companies Covered in the N-Butanol Market Research are BASF, BASF-Petronas, Chemicals SDN. Bhd., Eastman Chemical Company, Grupa Azoty, Ineos Oxide Ltd, KH Neochem, Oxea GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Sasol Ltd and other key market players.

Global N-Butanol Market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The chemical formula for N-butanol is C4H9OH, and it is a kind of alcohol with a 4-carbon structure. It is one of the fusel alcohols, which have more than two carbon atoms and are water soluble. N-Butanol is produced by a chemical process and also by the fermentation of sugar from agricultural crops. It is used in the production of chemicals such as butyl acrylate, glycol ethers, butyl acetate, and plasticizers.

N-Butanol is used as a precursor to high-value resins and specialty solvents in the production of paints and coatings, cosmetics and fragrances, adhesives, pigment, camphor, and dyes, among other things. Rising demand for coatings from end-use industries and Increased infrastructural and construction activities are drive the market growth of N-Butanol market. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, between April 2000 and September 2020, FDIs in the construction growth sector (townships, housing, built up roads, and construction development projects). Furthermore, construction (infrastructure) operations totalled US$ 25.78 billion and US$ 17.22 billion, respectively, as per the Department for Industrial policy and promotion Trade (DPIIT). Despite that, fluctuating raw material prices and their scarcity in future hinder the growth of market over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the N-Butanol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, Asia Pacific is dominating the market owing to rapidly increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization are all factors contributing to the market’s growth in this area. The demand in the area is being driven by the presence of developing markets with strong growth prospects, the availability of cheap labour, rapid infrastructure development, and growing international investments. However, North America and Europe also participating in market growth due to increasing agreement and expansion in construction industry during the forecasting years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct- Solvent

Plasticizers

Others

By End Use industry:

Varnishes

Paints

Coatings

Resins

Camphor

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

