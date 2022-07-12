Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market 2022 Analysis of Key Trend, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market Research are Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Incyte Corp., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan NV and other key market players.

Global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.14 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Immune hemolytic anaemia (IHA) is another name for autoimmune hemolytic anaemia (AHA) which is a rare immune red blood cell disease. As the immune system produces antibodies that target the body’s red blood cells, autoimmune hemolytic anaemia develops, caused by a reduction in the amount of red blood cells. The rising number of cases of blood disorders around the world is one of the major factors driving demand for autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics.

According to Statista, the most common forms of bleeding disorders are haemophilia A and B, as well as von Willebrand disease. In 2018, 210,454 people were diagnosed with haemophilia and 78,500 people were diagnosed with von Willebrand disease around the world. In addition, it is estimated that more than 13,600 people in the United States were diagnosed with haemophilia A in 2018, while only 4,100 were diagnosed with haemophilia B. Additionally, increased use of drugs like corticosteroids for patients with autoimmune hemolytic anaemia is driving the global autoimmune hemolytic anaemia therapeutics sector. To avoid risks such as osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and uncontrolled hypertension, corticosteroids are strongly recommended. Also, the global autoimmune hemolytic anaemia therapeutics market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in demand for the production of combination therapies and anaemia therapeutics in patient assistance programmes. However, treatment costs are a major factor influencing the choice of therapy. Bone marrow transplantation costs are over USD 300,000. Thus, high treatment costs are likely to hamper the growth of the market for autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics treatment.

The regional analysis of global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence rate of blood disorder. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in awareness about autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics and blood disorders would create lucrative growth prospects for the Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Corticosteroids

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

By Diseases Type:

Cold Antibody Hemolytic Anemia

Warm Antibody Hemolytic Anemia

By Distribution channel:

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

