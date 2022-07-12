Veterinary X-ray Market 2022 Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Veterinary X-ray Market Research are Onex Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Fujifilm, Sedecal, Sound Technologies, Canon, Examion, Heska Corporation, DRE Veterinary and other key market players.

Global Veterinary X-ray Market is valued approximately USD 0.68 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

These x-ray radiations are then used in the healthcare and surgical industries for medical diagnosis and procedures including catheter placement. Veterinary X-ray devices are used to diagnose diseases in animals and are referred to as X-ray machines. Rise in companion animal population is the major factor driving the growth of veterinary x-rays market.

For instance, as per national pet owners survey conducted by the American Pet Product Association (APPA), 2019-2020, over 67% of US households or about 85 million families in United States own a pet which is up from 56% from 1988. It includes total of 5.7 million birds, 42.7 million cats, 63.4 million dogs and about 11.5 million freshwater fish etc. Also, as per survey by People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) animal Wellbeing (PAW), 2019, over 50% of United Kingdom adults own a pet out of which over 24% of UK adults own cat, 26% of adults own dogs and over 2% of adults own rabbits. The ownership of cat in UK increased to 10.9 million in 2019 from 10.3 million in 2017 and similarly dogs ownership rose to 9.9 million in 2019 from 9.3 million in 2017. However, increasing pet care cost and high cost of instruments & procedures is the major factor restraining the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Veterinary X-ray market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising animal health expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and growth in companion animals. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary X-ray market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Digital X-Ray Systems

Analog X-Ray Systems

By Technology:

Computed Radiography Systems

Direct Radiography Systems

Film-Based Radiography Systems

By Mobility:

Stationary X-Ray Systems

Portable X-Ray Systems

By Animal type:

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

By Application:

Orthopedics & Trauma

Dental Applications

Oncology

Other Applications

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes

Veterinary Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary X-ray Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

