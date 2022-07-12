Stress Urinary Incontinence Market 2022 Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Stress Urinary Incontinence Market Research are Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Ethicon, Inc., Caldera Medical Inc, Cook Medical, Covidien PLC (Medtronic), Prosurg, Inc., Cogentix Medical Inc. and other key market players.

Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) occurs when urine leaks out with sudden pressure on the bladder and urethra, causing the sphincter muscles to open briefly. With mild SUI, the pressure may come from sudden, forceful activity, such as exercise, sneezing, laughing, or coughing. SUI is more severe and can also leak with less vigorous activities such as standing up, walking, or bending over.

Urinary “accidents” like this can range from a few drops of urine to enough to soak your clothes. SUI is a common bladder problem for women. It happens less frequently in men. The major factors propelling the growth of Stress Urinary Incontinence market are rising geriatric population across the globe and increase in chronic diseases across the globe. Moreover, Rise in prevelance of urinary incontience is the major factor expected to deliver a significant growth to the market in the upcoming period. Urinary incontinence means that a person leaks urine by accident. Although it may happen to anyone, urinary incontinence is more common in older people, particularly women. Incontinence can often be healed or controlled. With the growing age problems such as weak bladder muscles and weak pelvic floor muscles and other occur to older population, hence in turn stimulate the causes of urinary incontinence. As per the World Health Organization, it is projected that, the world population over 60 years and older will be over 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. Also, in 2017, female population with over 60 years or above was 4.181% of total female population which increased to over 4.217% in 2019. Thus, increasing incontinence in elder population is the major factor stimulating the growth of market over the forecast years. However, The lack of awareness among the incontinent patient population may reduce revenue growth in the stress urinary incontinence market. In addition, side effects such as urinary and faecal incontinence, pain and organ perforation associated with female urinary incontinence devices deter revenue growth in the stress urinary incontinence market.

The regional analysis of global Stress Urinary incontinence market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence rate of blood disorder. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Increase in awareness about Stress Urinary incontinence and blood disorders would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stress Urinary incontinence market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Internal urethral devices

External urethral devices

Internal vaginal devices

By Material type:

Silicone

Polyurethane Foam

By End user:

Hospital

Gynecology clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Stress Urinary incontinence Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment banker

