Generic Injectable Market 2022 Key Performance, Top Players, Segmentation, Future Plans and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Generic Injectable Market Research are Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Cipla Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Fresenius Kabi, Sanofi S.A, AstraZeneca Plc and other key market players.

Global Generic Injectable Market is valued approximately USD 30.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Generic injectables are bioequivalents of branded injectables and are not secured under medication patents. Since they have the same active ingredient, dose, strength, consistency, and type as the innovator drugs, they are both safe and efficient. While generic injectables are more difficult to manufacture, their research and development period is less expensive and shorter. Generic drug makers, unlike branded drug producers, do not need to invest millions of dollars in R&D and marketing.

Furthermore, as opposed to oral generics, the number of entrants in the generic injectables industry is smaller, resulting in less price deflation and greater profit margins. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has prompted developments in generic injectables research and development. The popularity of intravenous (IV) and intramuscular (IM) drug administration has grown in response to the need for urgent care alternatives. Insulin, for example, is best administered intramuscularly (IM). Generic injectable medicines have a range of benefits, including quicker licenses, more biologic medications in production pipelines, and a greater demand for injectable medication delivery. Drug sales opportunities for vaccinations, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, immunoglobulins, and antibodies are being bolstered by factors such as cost-effectiveness and improved health outcomes. Generic injectables are now becoming more widely accepted as more cost-effective drugs than their branded counterparts. Adoption rates for generic injectables are increasing as a result of these trends. A variety of causes, including family medical history, obesity, among others, are contributing to an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes in both developed and developing countries. The rising incidence of diabetes raises medical costs associated with its treatment. According to WHO statistics, the prevalence of diabetes is projected to grow from 117 million in 2000 to 422.0 million in 2030, owing to an increase in patient numbers. Diabetes prevalence was calculated to be 2.8 percent in all age ranges in 2000, and is expected to increase to 4.4 percent by 2030. Additionally, the expiration of branded item patents and a decrease in the number of new product releases have benefited generic drugs and led to the growth of industry participants and product prices. As compared to the prices of premium drugs, generic injectables are comparatively inexpensive, giving a substantial boost to demand growth and still the net profits. Pfizer announced in July 2020 that it had reached an agreement to commit about US$ 465 million to the construction of a sterile injectable plant in Portage, Michigan. This growth is part of the company’s strategy to spend about $5 billion in each U.S.-based capital challenge in order to keep up with developments in the country’s corporate evaluation. However, manufacturing generic injectables necessitates sophisticated machinery, both of which must meet stringent registration and sterilisation requirements for – batch prior to output. Owing to the purchase/rent-to-lease of fixed assets, which results in high running expenses and debt ratios. Furthermore, compliance costs are considerably higher as a result of FDA requirements that high levels of safety be maintained not only throughout the production process, but also during processing, transportation, and delivery. This impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, the expansion of large molecule products into injectables are fueling developments presenting a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical study of the global Generic Injectable market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established infrastructure and rising R&D expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growth of government spending in pharmaceutical sectors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Generic Injectable market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunoglobulin Generic injectable

Insulin Generic injectable

Blood Factors Generic injectable

Peptide Antibiotics Generic injectable

Vaccines Generic injectable

Chemotherapy Agents Generic injectable

Others

By Molecule Type:

Small Molecule Generic injectable

Large Molecule Generic injectable

By Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Blood Disorders

CNS Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous (IV) Generic injectable

Intramuscular (IM) Generic injectable

Subcutaneous (SC) Generic injectable

By Distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Generic Injectable Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

