Mycoplasma Testing Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

List of Key Market Players, Lonza Group Ltd., Savyon Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Roche Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc., American Type Culture Collection, InvivoGen, PromoCell GmbH, Nelson Laboratories Fairfield, Inc., Others

The global mycoplasma testing market expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Mycoplasma Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Kits & Reagents, Services); By Technology (PCR, ELISA, Direct Assay, Indirect Assay, Microbial Culture Techniques, Enzymatic Methods); By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rising need of researchers, market players, and scientific research contributors for sterile cell cultures, i.e. free from mycoplasma contaminations, concerning investments and research funding, and the introduction of novel technologies to increase its assessment capabilities. Moreover, the marketplace is focusing on automation to reduce contamination risks, human borne errors, and quick turnaround time.

The global mycoplasma testing industry is fragmented based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents, and services. Based on technology, the global mycoplasma testing industry is further bifurcated into PCR, ELISA, direct assay, indirect assay, microbial culture techniques, and enzymatic methods.

Based on application, the mycoplasma testing industry is further bifurcated into cell line, virus, end of production cells, and others. Based on end-use, the market for mycoplasma testing is further bifurcated into academic research institutes, cell banks, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

Segment Highlights

The kits and reagents market segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 on account of the regular use of consumables for mycoplasma analysis during cell culture research work and several other uses.

Based on technology, the PCR market segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. The preciseness, specificity, and high efficiency are few attributes make PCR reliable for mycoplasma analysis.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies market segment accounted for over 25% of the revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing demand for mycoplasma testing for cell culture research and several research & development activities

North American market is dominating the global mycoplasma testing industry. Positive funding scenario and the presence of competent regulatory authorities favouring the growth in the region.

Segmentation

Mycoplasma Testing, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Virus Testing

Cell Line Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

Mycoplasma Testing, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

PCR Assays

Elimination Kits

Standards & Controls

Nucleic Acid Detection Kits

Stains

Others

Services

Mycoplasma Testing, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

PCR

ELISA

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods

Mycoplasma Testing, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Mycoplasma Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

