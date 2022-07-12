Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2030 | CAGR of 17%

Key Players: the Retro-Reflective Materials Market, Some of the major players in the global retro-reflective material market are:, 3M, ALANOD GmbH & Co. KG, Avery Dennison, Noritake Co. Ltd., Coats Group Plc, Asian Paints PPG, Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material, Blueocean Solutions, Nanofuel Co. Ltd., SulNOx Group Plc.

In 2020, retro-reflective material market was valued at more than $8 billion. During the forecast period from 2021 to 2027, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17%.

Retro-reflective glass beads reflect light directly back toward their source at a wide-angle in comparison to reflective materials because of their ability to refract energy into their source regardless of the direction from which it comes. In the manufacturing of high-end jackets, running gear, biking equipment, and professional safety uniforms such as reflective tape for clothing that has been treated with fire retardants, retroreflective materials are used. In addition to its use in sleeping tents, this material is also used to increase barcode scanning distance in factory settings.

Factors Impacting: the Retro-Reflective Materials Market

Tourism around the world has increased demand for riding equipment, such as jackets and motorcycles, which is expected to drive the growth of the retro-reflective material market.

The rapid increase in construction and infrastructure activities has led to an increase in signboards and road color markings, which enhances the demand for retro-reflective materials. Furthermore, retro-reflective materials are widely used in the production of automotive parts and high-security number plates, which drive the market for retro-reflective materials.

Retro-reflective materials will have high manufacturing costs compared to standard reflective products, further inhibiting the market growth. The retro-reflective materials market is being served by a combination of stringent government regulations regarding the safety of vehicles and the human body, as well as advancing technologies in the field.

Due to the limited shelf lives of retro-reflective products and insufficient knowledge of security products, the worldwide market for retro-reflective materials faces challenges.

Impact of the Covid-19: the Retro-Reflective Materials Market

Due to the slowdown in the global economy, tourism activities were halted. Since the government regulations for retro-reflective products have weakened, retro-reflective products such as helmets, riding jackets, safety equipment, and other items have seen a loss of sales, which adversely impacted the market.

Retro-reflective products are consumed in great quantities by the automotive industry worldwide. With lockdowns imposed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, the automotive industry has suffered. In 2020, the number of vehicles on the road (passenger and commercial) has declined. Due to disruptions in the automotive supply chain, retro-reflective material demand has slowed, which has resulted in a decline in the retro-reflective material market.

Retro-reflective products are consumed by the construction industry in significant quantities worldwide. The closure of several large projects can be attributed to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this, demand for retro-reflective materials has declined, causing the market for these materials to suffer.

Regional Outlook: the Retro-Reflective Materials Market

In the Asia Pacific, retro-reflective materials are the largest market. In terms of retro-reflective materials, the region has achieved a leading market position through high-growth industries, like automotive, transportation, and construction. Retro-reflective materials are in high demand in the region for various applications, including safety apparel, road markings, signboards, and conspicuity markings.

Aim of the Report: the Retro-Reflective Market

Retro-reflective materials are segmented by technology type, product type, and application.

Segmentation based on Technology Type

Ceramic Beads

Glass Beads

Micro-Prismatic

Segmentation based on Product Type

Films, Sheets & Tapes

Paints & Coatings

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Traffic control & Work Zone

Safety Apparel

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

LAMEA

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

