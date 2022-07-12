Malaysians invited to tour Taiwan by bicycle or train

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cycling and train traveling themes dominated the Taiwan pavilion at an international travel expo in Malaysia held at the Mid Valley Exhibition Center in Kuala Lumpur between July 8-10.

Featuring an installation inspired by the vintage "Breezy Blue" trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and bike racing challenges, the Taiwan booth sought to lure visitors from the Southeast Asian country. Bicycling and riding trains are two popular ways to explore Taiwan.

Visitors appeared keen to plan a trip to Taiwan, while at least 10 local travel agencies rolled out package tours in anticipation of a broader border opening. Prior to COVID, Taiwan was a popular destination for Malaysians looking to travel overseas, CNA quoted Malaysia Chinese Tourism Association President Paul Paw (包一雄) as saying.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, which set up the exhibition booth at the MITM Travel Fair 2022, said Taiwan saw an average of 500,000 annual arrivals from Malaysia before the pandemic. Also present at the expo, which took place after a three-year hiatus, were South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Malaysia has lifted its border restrictions, allowing fully-vaccinated travelers in without quarantine requirements. Paw has forecast revenue of RM$70 million (NT$472 million) for 2022 from “revenge tourism,” according to the event’s website.



Taiwan promotes post-pandemic travel at a Malaysian travel fair. (CNA photo)