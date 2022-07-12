Danone inspires healthier nutrition choices with its campaign on Shopee

Highlights of Danone’s Regional Brand Day on Shopee include Top Spender prize and exclusive discount vouchers

Aptakid product: Attractive Gifts with Purchase: Be eligible to choose from a selection of gifts when purchase Aptakid products. Exclusive Top Spender Prizes: The chance to win ECOIFFIER Toy set value 999,000 VNĐ. Exclusive Flash sale: Discount up to 22% Exclusive Voucher 150,000 VNĐ off with valid on a minimum purchase of 1,299,000 VNĐ

Evian products: Exclusive Deal: Buy Combo 2 case of 1,5L get 1 case of 330ml. Flash sale: Discount 30% for 2 key best seller SKUs: case Evian 500ml and case 1.5L Discount promotion: Discount 20% for all Evian products Exclusive vouchers: Voucher discount 50k for order from 999k, Voucher discount 75k for order from 1499k Gift with purchase: Giveaway 1 Evian Cosmetic Bag value 100,000 VND for every purchase.

Alpro products: Exclusive Deal: Discount 35% for every product Flash sale: Discount 46% for key best seller SKU Almond Exclusive vouchers: Voucher discount 8k for order from 80k, Voucher discount 15k for order from 100k Gift with purchase: Giveaway 2 bamboo straws for every Alpro pack



HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 12 July 2022 -Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories, and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is launching the Regional Brand Day,campaign on Shopee Mall allowing consumers in the region to shop from Danone's full product portfolio for the whole family. With more people going online to purchase health products, the collaboration aims to support families in making informed nutrition choices and discover products that support their health and nutrition needs.Happening on 16 July, Danone's Regional Brand Day promotion on Shopee will feature Danone products from different categories including Aptakid from the early life nutrition category and Evian from the beverage category and Alpro from plant-based category. Inspired by Danone's vision of One Planet One Health, the campaign aims to motivate consumers to lead healthier lives and start their journey towards wellness with Danone's portfolio of brands., said, "We have witnessed incredible growth of our business online, including a 105% increase in growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more consumers turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers' health is crucial for us and we believe this Regional Brand Day, which focuses on our "Let Wellness Take Flight" theme, lets us show our care and appreciation for our customers by providing convenient access to products that support their health and nutrition needs."added, "We are very excited to grow our partnership with Shopee to better serve our customers and support them in adopting healthier lifestyles in line with our One Planet One Health vision. Danone is committed to offer healthy and sustainable choices for everyone, everywhere, everyday, and through strong partnership with our key partner, we are confident to bring this vision to life. With more people going online to shop, we will focus on meeting our consumers' needs and delivering greater value through offering more diverse products and consumer experiences."shared, "As the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Shopee is committed to offering the best product variety and value for shoppers. We share Danone's belief in empowering consumers to lead healthier lives through access to quality food and nutrition, and we are proud to partner with them for Regional Brand Day 2022. Together, we hope to bring quality products to shoppers at great value."On the campaign day, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals on Shopee Mall, including:For more information about the Danone Brand Day, please visit https://shopee.vn/aptamil Download the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.Hashtag: #Danone #Shopee

About Danone

Danone is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With its 'One Planet. One Health' frame of action, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. To accelerate this food revolution and create superior, sustainable, and profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, and paved the way as the first listed company to adopt the "Enterprise à Mission" status in France. With a purpose to bring health through food to as many people as possible, and corresponding social, societal and environmental objectives set out in its articles of association, Danone is committed to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain B Corp™ certification. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €23.6 billion in sales in 2020. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Danette, Danio, Danonino, Evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Dumex, Protinex, AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega).



About Shopee



Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.



About Shopee Mall



Shopee Mall is the region's leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall -- 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and best value all year round.



