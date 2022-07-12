Taiwan's All-out Defense Mobilization Agency purchases new pistols

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's All-out Defense Mobilization Agency (AOMD) will obtain domestically made T75K3 pistols this year to replace the old M1911 handguns for its reserve soldiers, a military official said on Monday (July 11).

According to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), 580 new pistols were purchased, with reserve cadres to receive the first batch of 194 guns. Delivery of the first batch will be received by the end of this year, with the remainder set to be delivered by 2024, Liberty Times reported.

The AOMD allocated more than NT$18.61 million (US$622,516) to purchase the guns. The MND said that the M1911s have passed expiration, and a replacement upgrade is urgently needed.

The T75K3 pistol was developed by the 205th Factory of the Armament Bureau. It is lightweight, easy to maintain, and has a long service life. The gun only weighs about 800 grams, which is lighter than the M1911, and the magazine holds fifteen rounds.

The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Military Police have also budgeted for new pistols.

In addition to the new handguns, the MND has purchased 2,060 machine guns in order to meet the needs of the reserve force. The upgrade cost approximately NT$420 million.

It also plans to allocate NT$150 million to purchase 87 120mm mortars, which are expected to be allocated for reserve troops starting next year.