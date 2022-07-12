Alexa
Taipei deputy mayor collapses at dinner from stroke

Deputy mayor suffers stroke while dining with politicians, including Mayor Ko

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/12 09:53
Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) suffered a stroke on Monday (July 11) when attending a dinner with Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and was sent to a Taipei hospital for surgery.

The incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m., when Tsai suddenly collapsed at dinner. Ko, a former surgeon seated beside Tsai, determined he was having a stroke and he was rushed to the Taipei City Hospital Renai Branch at 7:49 p.m. before undergoing surgery after a CT scan, according to Vivienne Wei (魏文元), deputy spokesperson of the Taipei City Government.

Wei did not provide details of Tsai’s condition due to privacy concerns. Tsai was believed to have experienced a haemorrhagic stroke, wrote CNA.

Ko said the private gathering was hosted by Tsai, who hails from Taichung, for a group of Taichung city councilors. The 63-year-old politician was appointed as one of the deputy mayors by Ko in 2019, responsible for education, culture, and sports affairs.

Jeng Jiann-shing (鄭建興), a neurologist at the National Taiwan University Hospital, told CNA haemorrhagic strokes account for 20% of all stroke cases, seen mostly at ages 60 to 65. Hypertension is a major risk factor for the brain condition, with symptoms including a sudden weakness or numbness of the limbs, difficulty speaking, sudden blurred vision or confusion, and a sudden fall.
