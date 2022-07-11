Coronavirus: EU recommends second booster for over-60s

The European Union on Monday recommended that all over-60s across the 27-member bloc be given a second booster shot against COVID-19 amid rising infections and hospitalizations.

"It is crucial that everyone above 60 and all vulnerable persons come forth for a second booster dose as quickly as possible," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement from the European Center for Disease Prevention (ECDC) and Control along with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Monday's announcement follows the recommendation, in place since April, that all over-80s — along with people from the most vulnerable groups — get a second booster shot.

"We are currently seeing increasing COVID-19 case notification rates and an increasing trend in hospital and ICU admissions and occupancy in several countries mainly driven by the BA. 5 sublineage of Omicron," director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon said.

Omicron vaccines in development

Vaccination drives across the EU have slowed down to almost a halt in recent months.

Several companies are working on vaccines against the BA. 1 strain of Omicron which have proven to be effective but with a lowered response against BA. 4 and BA. 5.

While the EMA is reviewing the new jabs and expects to grant its first approval by September, the body still considers using currently approved vaccines.

"In the meantime, it is important to consider using currently authorized vaccines as second boosters in people who are most vulnerable," EMA Executive Director Emir Cooke said.

Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccinations (STIKO) has already been recommending a second booster shot for people aged 70 and over, along with at-risk individuals and people working in nursing homes and medical facilities.

