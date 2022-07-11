Refurbished Robots Market 2022 Industry Analysis with Growth Prospects, Trends, Size, Supply, Share, and Survey till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the refurbished robots market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the refurbished robots market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global used and refurbished robots market held a market value of USD 1,581.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

The global used and refurbished robots market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing adoption of used robots, cost-effective factor in comparison to the new industrial robots, and the rising industrial automation industry.

Based on region, the global used and refurbished robots market has been segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The quick upsurge of robot use in the Asian regions is impressive for many reasons. Several end users, including the automotive industry, are accelerating its purchases of robots. The used and refurbished robots market, thus, is witnessing strong growth in the use of robots in general industry, as well as life sciences, warehousing, and semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. The use of refurbished and used robots is tremendously rising in small and medium sized firms with robotics as a crucial factor in improving productivity and product quality. As a result, the rise in awareness and usage is driving the growth of the industry over the forecast period.



The global used and refurbished robots market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the refurbished robot segment held the largest share, whereas the used segment is projected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 9.9%. On the basis of application, the assembly line segment held the largest share of 37% during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the global used and refurbished robots market include IRS Robotics, Autotech Robotics, Eurobots, Global Robots, IRSA ROBOTICS, CyberWeld, Surplex, and FANUC Corporation, among others. The top 6 players in the market held near about 23% market share in 2020.

Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Used and refurbished robots Market

? In September 2020, FANUC Corp. announced its plans to triple its current monthly production at its main factory in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan.

? In April 2021, the Daimler automotive group and the Augsburg-based automation specialist Kuka signed a new framework contract involving at least 1,000 robots, and continuing a 100-year partnership. The order encompasses a four-figure number of robots and linear units as well as other Kuka technologies such as software and controllers.

? In July 2021, FANUC Corp. produced its 750,000th industrial robot.

? In February 2021, KUKA the Irish Louth & Meath Education and Training Board with a series of training robots for the new, state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE). The center will be the largest vocational training facility of its kind in Europe.

Market Segmentation



By Type

? Used Robots

? Refurbished Robots



By Application

? Material Handling and Logistics

? Assembly Line

? Welding

? Painting

