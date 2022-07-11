Gloves Market Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity And Product Developments 2030          

Key Companies Covered in the Gloves Market Research are 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Semperit AG Holding, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, rubberex corporation (m) berhad, and Top Glove Corp. Bhd. and other key market players.

The global gloves market is accounted to be at value $48,011.33 in 2017 and expected to reach $1,18,508.55 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2030.

Gloves are a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) which is designed to protect staff from microbial contamination, or from contact with certain chemicals, and cross-transmission from healthcare associated infections. In addition, the gloves are categorized into medical/examination glove and industrial glove which is used in various fields. Further, protective gloves should be selected on the basis of the hazards involved, but should always be worn when handling infectious materials, radioactive materials, chemicals, and harmful temperature extremes.

The demand for gloves is witnessing a boost in the market due to increase in infectious disease and COVID-19 across the globe. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule in December 19, for banning use of the most powdered medical gloves. Further, it was estimated that according to the Eagle Protect in the U.S around 300 billion disposable gloves are used annually across various industries.

The global gloves market is driven by the factors such as increase in rubber production, rise in concerns regarding safety and hygiene, and surge in number of end users. In addition, rise in awareness among the healthcare service provider regarding hygiene and advancements in technology are further uplifting the growth of the market. However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, developing economies and untapped markets is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of the market during forecast period.

The global gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and country. Based on the type, the market is segmented into disposable sterile gloves, disposable examination and protective gloves, and consumer gloves.

In addition, disposable sterile gloves is further divided into disposable surgical sterile gloves, disposable examination sterile gloves, and other sterile gloves. Further, disposable examination and protective gloves is further divided into disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves, disposable latex examination and protective gloves, disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves, and other disposable examination and protective gloves. Based on industry the market is segmented into medical, horeca, cleaning, beauty, food and drinks, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, electronics, construction, and others, Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global gloves market trends from 2021 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Disposable Sterile Gloves

o Disposable Surgical Sterile gloves

o Disposable Examination Sterile gloves

o Other Sterile gloves

– Disposable examination and protective gloves

o Disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves

o Disposable latex examination and protective gloves

o Disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves

o Other Disposable examination and protective gloves

– Consumer gloves

By Industry

o Medical

o Horeca (food)

o Cleaning

o Beauty

o Food and Drinks

o Pharmaceutical

o Chemical

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Construction

o Others

– By Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

