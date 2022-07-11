Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Is Poised To Touch Significant Value By 2030 Scrutinized In New Research 

Key Companies Covered in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Research are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Halma, plc., Topcon Corporation, Essilor International S.A., Alcon Vision, Nidek Co., Ltd., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Ametek, Inc., Optovue Corporation, Coburn Technologies, Inc. and other key market players.

The Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market was valued at $1,553.80 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2,182.83 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Ophthalmic diagnostic devices are used for detection of eye-related diseases such as refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. These devices are of utmost importance to provide proper treatment to the patients to avoid prevent damage to the vision or complete loss of vision. The diagnostic devices considered in the report include refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer.

Technological advancement marks a significant trend in the global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market. For instance, shift in preference from use of traditional, manually operated refractors to autorefractors, computerized corneal topography systems and spectral domain optical coherence tomography (OCT). Such rapid technological advancements are expected to improve the diagnostic procedure by providing accurate outcomes to support treatment decisions.

The major factor that drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market is alarming rise in prevalence of eye-related diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, and refractive errors. Furthermore, geriatric population are more susceptible to age-related eye diseases, which significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, presence of large pool of undiagnosed patients suffering from eye diseases is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity to the manufacturers operating in the ophthalmic diagnostic devices.

The Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market is segmented on the basis of product and country. By product, the market is bifurcated into refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer. The fundus camera segment is further classified into mydriatic fundus cameras, non-mydriatic fundus cameras, hybrid fundus cameras, and ROP fundus cameras. The mydriatic fundus cameras further divided into tabletop and handheld. the non-mydriatic fundus cameras further divided into tabletop and handheld. the perimeters segment is further classified into static, kinetic, and combination.

The static segment is further divided into handheld perimeter and desktop perimeter. The kinetic segment is further divided into handheld perimeter and desktop perimeter. The combination segment is further divided into handheld perimeter and desktop perimeter. Country wise, it is analyzed across Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Refractors

– Corneal Topography Systems

– Retinal Ultrasound Systems

– Fundus Camera

o Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

? Tabletop

? Handheld

o Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras

? Tabletop

? Handheld

o Hybrid Fundus Cameras

o ROP Fundus Cameras

– Ophthalmoscopes

– Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

– Perimeters

o Static

? Handheld Perimeter

? Desktop Perimeter

o Kinetic

? Handheld Perimeter

? Desktop Perimeter

o Combination

? Handheld Perimeter

? Desktop Perimeter

– Slit Lamps

– Tonometer

By Country

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Indonesia

– Malaysia

– Myanmar

– The Philippines

– Singapore

– Thailand

– Vietnam

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

