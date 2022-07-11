Key Companies Covered in the COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Research are Becton Dickinson and Company, Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGAA, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Smiths Medical, and Vyaire Medical INC. and other key market players.

The global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market accounted for $4,953.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,202.62 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Rise in lifestyle habits such as smoking & consumption of alcohol and growth in geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth. In addition, technological advances for new devices, regulatory approvals, and product launches are further promoting the market growth. In addition, prevalence of air pollution, climate changes, and dust fuels the market growth. Moreover, prevalence of respiratory diseases is increasing across the globe. In 2017, according to the WHO, respiratory diseases were considered to be the leading causes of death and disability in the world. Nearly 65 million people suffer from COPD and 3 million are expected to die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death across the globe.

Moreover, approximately 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of all children globally. Rise in disposable income and increase in healthcare investments by governments & private organizations are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Factors such as rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, huge demand for enhanced portable devices, growth in geriatric population, and high prevalence of tobacco smoking are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing the emerging trend for spirometers, electrocardiogram, peak flow meter, polysomnography devices, and arterial blood gas analyzer, which is helping in providing real-time monitoring.

The global COPD and asthma diagnostics and monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented into diagnostic devices, monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. Furthermore, the diagnostic devices segment includes spirometers electrocardiogram, FeNo test analyzer, peak flow meter, arterial blood gas analyzer (ABG), polysomnography devices, and others. The monitoring devices segment includes pulse oximeters, capnograph, asthma monitors, portable table top pulse oximeter, wearable devices, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and others.

The consumables and accessories segment includes masks, spirometry accessories, polysomnography accessories, peak flow meter accessories, pulse oximeter sensors, capnography accessories, gas analyzer accessories, and others. Based on indication, the market is divided into asthma and COPD. Based on end user, it is segregated into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed on the basis of respective countries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Diagnostic Devices

o Spirometers

o Electrocardiogram

o FeNo Test Analyzer

o Peak Flow Meter

o Arterial Blood Gas Analyzer (ABG)

o Polysomnography Devices

o Others

– Monitoring Devices

o Pulse Oximeters

o Capnograph

o Asthma Monitors

o Portable Table Top Pulse Oximeter

o Wearable Devices

o Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

o Others

– Consumables and Accessories

o Masks

o Spirometry Accessories

o Polysomnography Accessories

o Peak Flow Meter Accessories

o Pulse Oximeter Sensors

o Capnography Accessories

o Gas Analyzer Accessories

o Others

By Indication

– COPD

– Asthma

By End User

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Home Care Settings

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

