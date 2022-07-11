Medical Thawing System Market Moving Elements Affecting The Market In The Geological Areas | Terumo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Thawing System Market Research are arkey GmbH & Co. KG, Boekel Scientific, BioLife Solutions Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc., General Electric Company, Helmer Scientific, Sartorius AG, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and other key market players.

The global medical thawing system market was valued at $165.82 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $279.17 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Thawing system is the process developed to defrost biological samples in cell biology research. Biology research is used in drug discovery, bio-banking, assisted reproduction, cellular therapy, and regenerative medicine. This system is required to transport and store pharmaceutical products & services in the biopharmaceutical industry. Automated thawing instruments are designed to rapidly thaw live biological contents of a cryogenic vial with high reproducibility and minimal risk of contamination.

Increase in incidences of chronic disease lead to demand for blood and plasma products and technological advancements to simplify the process of thawing, which propels the market growth.

In addition, rise in awareness and government initiatives toward plasma donation, rise in launches and agreement of medical thawing systems, increase in number of embryo donors, and rise in awareness of third-party reproduction further drive the market growth. However, high cost of automation hinders the market growth. Moreover, direct need for novel medicinal inventions to push adoption of thawing systems is expected to provide lucrative market growth during the forecast period.

The medical thawing system market is divided on the basis of sample type, end user, and region. By sample, the market is segmented into blood, embryo, ovum, and semen. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into blood banks, hospitals, tissue banks, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive rivalry in the global medical thawing system market was observed at high level as major market participants are focused on the adoption of growth strategies such as product launches, agreement and acquisitions to gain substantial share in the competitive market.

Key Market Segments

By Sample Type

– Blood

– Embryo

– Ovum

– Semen

By End User

– Blood Banks

– Hospitals

– Tissue Banks

– Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

– Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

