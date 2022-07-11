Alexa
Taiwan vice president arrives in Japan to mourn Abe

Lai Ching-te is highest-ranking Taiwanese official to visit Japan in 50 years

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/11 17:33
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (second left) enters Shinzo Abe’s residence with Frank Hsieh (left) in Japan on Monday. (ミヤネ屋 screenshot)&nbs...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) quietly touched down in Japan three days after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated at a campaign event in Nara, Japan, on July 8.

News of Japan's longest-serving prime minister's passing stunned political leaders in Taiwan and around the world. On Monday (July 11), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the leader of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), Eric Chu (朱立倫), attended a memorial service held at Japan's de-facto embassy in Taipei to express their grief.

In the meantime, Tsai's deputy was seen visiting the residence of the Taiwan-friendly Abe on Monday, when a private wake was scheduled primarily for Abe's family later the same day. Lai was accompanied by Taiwan's envoy to Japan, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷).

The body of Abe returned to his home in Tokyo on Saturday (July 9) and his funeral is due to take place on Tuesday (July 12).

Japanese media outlets and Taiwan's UDN reported that Lai arrived in Japan on Monday morning as a special envoy for President Tsai. His arrival makes him the highest-ranking Taiwanese official to visit Japan since the two countries severed ties in 1972, following Japan's diplomatic recognition of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) both declined to comment on Lai's trip to Japan.

Lai expressed grief on his official Facebook page on the day of the assassination, recalling Abe's heart-warming messages and substantive support after the 2016 Tainan earthquake, when Lai served as the mayor of the city: "In this time of difficulty, if Taiwan needs any support, Japan will provide it," he quoted Abe as saying.
