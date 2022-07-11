Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan People's Party nominates Ann Kao to run for Hsinchu mayor

TPP also nominated party legislator Lai Hsiang-ling to run for Taoyuan mayor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/11 18:42
 TPP Legislator Ann Kao (left) and TPP Chairman Ko Wen-je

 TPP Legislator Ann Kao (left) and TPP Chairman Ko Wen-je (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Central Committee of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) has nominated legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) to represent the party to run for Hsinchu City Mayor.

The TPP held a press conference on Monday afternoon (July 11) to announce that Kao will be the party’s candidate for the Hsinchu City mayoral race.

So far, the TPP has confirmed several candidates to run for positions in local elections coming up on Nov. 26, including the nominations of party legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) for Taoyuan Mayor and Party Caucus Director Chen Wan-hui (陳琬惠) for the election of Yilan County Commissioner.
Ann Kao
TPP
Hsinchu City mayoral race
Taiwan People's Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's travel sector asks Tourism Bureau for help amid COVID booster requirement
Taiwan's travel sector asks Tourism Bureau for help amid COVID booster requirement
2022/04/26 18:17
What's at stake in this year's pivotal Taiwan elections?
What's at stake in this year's pivotal Taiwan elections?
2022/04/23 09:30
Taichung fines Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je NT$3,000 for not wearing mask
Taichung fines Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je NT$3,000 for not wearing mask
2022/04/06 15:24
Ukraine war leads to renewed calls in Taiwan for refugee act
Ukraine war leads to renewed calls in Taiwan for refugee act
2022/03/11 17:45
Taiwan People’s Party fields candidate in Penghu for first time
Taiwan People’s Party fields candidate in Penghu for first time
2022/03/06 15:36