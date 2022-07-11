Taiwan People's Party nominates Ann Kao to run for Hsinchu mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Central Committee of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) has nominated legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) to represent the party to run for Hsinchu City Mayor.

The TPP held a press conference on Monday afternoon (July 11) to announce that Kao will be the party’s candidate for the Hsinchu City mayoral race.

So far, the TPP has confirmed several candidates to run for positions in local elections coming up on Nov. 26, including the nominations of party legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) for Taoyuan Mayor and Party Caucus Director Chen Wan-hui (陳琬惠) for the election of Yilan County Commissioner.