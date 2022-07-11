Politicians mourn for Taiwan-friendly ex-Japan PM Abe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Political figures across the political spectrum in Taiwan on Monday (July 11) paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo at a memorial service held in Taipei for one of the world's most Taiwan-friendly leaders.

Legislators of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) including Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文), Ho Chih-wei (何志偉), Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱), Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) and Fan Yun (范雲) were among those that showed up to thank Abe for what he had done for Taiwan.

Chung recalled how Abe stood up for Taiwan when China arbitrarily banned Taiwanese pineapples last year. “Mr. Abe put words into action by posting pictures of him with pineapples on various social media platforms to promote the Taiwanese fruit,” said Chung. Fan expressed hopes of closer bilateral relations advocated by Abe, who said in 2021 “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency,” emphasizing Japan's role in the event of a cross-strait conflict.

Earlier, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attended the service, in which she described Abe as an old friend and expressed her gratitude to him for his unwavering support for Taiwan. Taipei Mayor and Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), and Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) also paid their respects.

The week-long memorial service was held concurrently with one in Kaohsiung by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy in the absence of diplomatic ties.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu. (Taiwan News photo)

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (right) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan. (Taiwan News photo)



Abe Shinzo promotes Taiwanese pineapples. (Twitter photo)