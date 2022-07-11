Vaccine requirements put a damper on Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake swimming event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — COVID-19 vaccination and rapid testing requirements for participation in this year’s Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Festival, for which registration began 10 days ago, is far from reaching participation capacity.

The Nantou County Government issued a press release stating the cross-lake swimming event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be held on Sept. 4. There will be a limit of 20,000 participants.

The county government also announced that applicants aged 8 to 11 will be required to show proof of having taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A booster shot is required for applicants older than 11 years of age.

In addition, all participants will also be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test result within 48 hours prior to the start of the event.

In the past, registration for the event usually reached the full capacity of 20,000 participants three to five days after registration began, CNA quoted Four Season Swimming Association Chairman Ting Fu-kuo (丁富國) as saying on Monday (July 11). However, since registration was open on July 1, only about 13,600 people have registered, falling more than 6,000 participants short of reaching capacity, Ting added.

He attributed the lukewarm response to the vaccination and rapid testing requirements. He said there are still a few days before registration closes and urged swimming enthusiasts to register if they have not done so.



(YouTube, Four Season Swimming Association video)