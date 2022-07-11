Pharmaceutical Robot Market overview, With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2030

Competitors in the Market, ABB Ltd., Universal Robots A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC America Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Seiko Epson Corporation, Denso Wave, Inc., Other Prominent Players

The global pharmaceutical robot market size was US$ 111.1 million in 2021. The global pharmaceutical robot market is forecast to grow to US$ 309.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Robots used in the pharmaceutical industry are known as pharmaceutical robots. These robots are equipped with manipulators, sensors, and robot tooling to perform tasks around the clock, seven days a week. In addition, they are claimed to be three to four times as productive as humans. Pharmaceutical robots are widely used for packing, filling, and inspecting products. Additionally, equipment, including needles, inhalers, IV bags, and diabetes devices, are produced by robots.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector will primarily drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical robot market during the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness about the potential of robots in performing tasks efficiently will also contribute to the growth of the pharmaceutical robot market during the study period.

To increase public awareness of robotic systems, numerous conferences, workshops, and exhibitions are being held all over the world. The workshops aim to educate professionals, businesspeople, and students working in the automation and robotics fields about the potential of cutting-edge technology. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the market growth during the study period.

The growing medical tourism sector in the emerging nations will also drive the pharmaceutical robot market forward. In addition to that, increasing number of investments in the R&D sector to improve the drug discovery process will prompt the growth of the pharmaceutical robot market. On the flip side, the lack of skilled professionals in the sector may limit the pharmaceutical robot market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant boom in terms of revenue. Due to the widespread COVID-19 infection, the industry witnessed a steep rise in burden. Governments also increased their investments in the sector to cater to the demands. Thus, it emerged as an opportunity for the pharmaceutical robot market. Since pharmaceutical robots can perform efficiently and boost the productivity of the task, the demand for the technology increased.

Regional Analysis

The Asia- Pacific pharmaceutical robot market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rapidly rising number of indigenous pharmaceutical businesses. Furthermore, China emerged as the largest pharmaceutical robot market in 2019, according to a study by the International Federation of Robotics. Thus, all of the aforementioned factors will drive the pharmaceutical robot market forward.

Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical robot market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product Outlook

? Traditional Robots

? Articulated Robots

? SCARA Robots

? Delta/Parallel Robots

? Cartesian Robots

? Dual-arm Robots

? Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

By Application

? Picking and Packaging

? Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

? Laboratory Applications

By End-user

? Pharmaceutical Companies

? Research Laboratories

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

