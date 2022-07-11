Immune Health Supplements Market Latest, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2030

Competitors in the Market, Alticor, Inc., Bayer AG, Biotech Pharmacal, Inc., Cellderm Technologies Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Health, EuroPharma, Inc, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Now Foods, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Nutrigold, Inc., Seroyal USA LLC, Other Prominent Players

The global immune health supplements market size was US$ 17.1 billion in 2021. The global immune health supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The overall immune health market is expected to record strong growth owing to the rising demand for health supplements aimed at boosting immunity. Apart from that, rapidly growing rate of chronic illnesses globally is expected to benefit the immune health supplements market during the study period.

Changing lifestyles of people is also raising the cases of diseases. Thus, it will also boost the growth of the immune health supplements market. Apart from that, innovations in the novel formula will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the immune health supplements market during the study period. For instance, Swisse unveiled its Vitamin C+Manuka honey chewing tablets in 2019. The formula contains highly efficient lemon and acerola cherry extracts.

The expansion of commercial prospects for producers will also influence the market growth. On the flip side, a lack of awareness related to the benefits of the immune health supplement may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global immune health supplements market. The growth of the market is attributed to the region’s well-developed healthcare system. In addition, rising awareness about the immune health supplements benefits and high disposable income will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing investments in the pharmaceuticals industry of the region and the rapidly growing geriatric population will contribute to the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The immune health supplements market witnessed a sudden hike in terms of growth. The market grew significantly as it highlighted the need to maintain a strong immune system. The COVID-19 infection primarily affects the immune system of the body. As a result, people started taking supplements to tackle the threat of the virus. Thus, the pandemic has been beneficial for the immune health supplements market. Apart from that, doctors also started suggesting supplements to maintain a strong immune system, which was a significant advantage for the overall immune health supplements market.

Market Segmentation

The global immune health supplements market segmentation focuses on Ingredient, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Ingredient type

? Vitamins

? Minerals

? Herbal Botanical Extracts

? Probiotics

? Amino Acids

? Omega 3-fatty acids

? Others

By Form

? Soft gels/ Capsules

? Tablets

? Powder

? Liquids

? Others

By Source Type

? Plant-based

? Animal-based

By Distribution Channel

? Pharmacies and drug stores

? Hypermarket/ Supermarket

? Online stores

? Specialty store

? Others

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

