Cannabis Extract Market Latest, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2030

The global cannabis extract market size was US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The global cannabis extract market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabis is obtained from plants like cannabis Sativa and cannabis indicia. These plants are majorly grown in India, and their concentrates are available in various forms, such as phoenix tears, oil, wax, shatter, vaporizers, etc. Cannabinoids and terpenes in high concentrations are found in the concentrates. Cannabis found applications in various antidepressant medications and other pharmaceuticals.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for cannabis in healthcare is forecast to fuel the growth of the cannabis extract market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In addition, the growing use of medicinal marijuana in the treatment of various chronic diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, etc., will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. According to data from the World Health Organization, cancer accounted for the second-leading cause of death in the world in 2018. It resulted in estimated 9.6 million fatalities. In addition, several countries in North and Latin America have legalized cannabis use. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the cannabis extract market.

Industry players are also working on innovative strategies, which will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Aphria Inc. and Tilray Inc. (Canada) inked a comprehensive deal in 2020 to merge their operations and form the world’s largest cannabis corporation. Through this deal, the companies will maintain a joint portfolio of branded Cannabis 2.0 products in Canada. Such efforts are expected to boost the growth of the cannabis extract market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global cannabis extract market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rapidly growing healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector of the region. In addition, the cannabis extract industry is expected to maintain a strong foothold in the region due to rising cases of depression and chronic diseases like cancer. Further, growing investments aimed at boosting R&D efforts in the region will also benefit the cannabis extract market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged investments in the pharmaceutical and biotech businesses. Further, the sector witnessed a sharp increase in demand for regularly used medications such as hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19. Due to the severe shortage of these medications in many industrialized nations, the extremely high demand for these medications has created enormous potential for makers of COVID-19 management medications. As a result, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the cannabis extract market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global cannabis extract market segmentation focuses on Product, Nature, Extract, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

? Tinctures

? Oils

By Nature

? Organic

? Conventional

By Extract

? Isolates

? Full-spectrum

By Application

? Pharmaceutical

? Textile

? Paper

? Cosmetic

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

