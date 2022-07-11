Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted 2022 to 2030 | Amazing Deal with 30% discount

Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market is valued at approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Micro-needles are a novel sort of dosing device that may easily overcome the problems that older formulations face. Micron-sized needles are put on a tiny dermal patch to create the microneedle device. Solid micro-needles, coated micro-needles, hollow micro-needles, dissolving micro-needles, solid are only a few of the several types of micro-needles available. The market growth is driven by key factors such as key players focusing on research and development of Micro-Needle Flu Vaccines and increasing prevalence of influenza and viral infections.

For instance, Verndari, Inc received USD 1 million in funding from the US Government Agency BARDA in August 2020 to help accelerate the research and development of VaxiPatch, a dermal patch vaccination technology that may be used to treat a variety of infectious illnesses including influenza flu. Furthermore, according to statistics published by MedAlertHelp, around 5% to 20% of Americans will be diagnosed with influenza each year in 2022.

In addition, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October 2021, the 2019-2020 flu season resulted in 35 million flu-related illnesses, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, 20,000 flu-related fatalities, and 16 million flu-related medical visits. Over the next several years, the increased burden of illnesses is expected to have a favorable influence on market growth. However, complications and risks associated with Microneedles impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the market owing to increasing clinical development of microneedle flu vaccines. However, North America is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the launch of new campaigns and initiatives by healthcare agencies to prevent the flu.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

3M Company

CosMED Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

NanoPass Technologies Limited

Corium International, Inc

FluGen, Inc.

Microdermics

Debiotech S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Solid Microneedle

Hollow Microneedle

Coated Microneedle

Dissolving Microneedle

By Vaccine Type:

Trivalent Flu Vaccine

Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

