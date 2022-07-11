Particle Therapy Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2022 to 2030 | 30% discount-Limited period offer

Global Particle Therapy Market is valued at approximately USD 625.69 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Particle therapy is a type of external beam radiotherapy that uses beams of energetic protons, neutrons, or any other heavy positive ions to cure cancer. Factors such as increasing incidences of cancer, rising adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, the advent of novel technologies, and a growing number of particle therapy centers worldwide are the primarily attributing to the growth of the market.

For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, the total number of cancer patients is accounted for 18.1 million cases and the figure is projected to rise and likely to reach 29.5 million cases. Consequentially, the rising prevalence of cancer is fueling the demand for Particle Therapy, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth across the globe. However, the growing risk of exposure to radiation and infrastructural challenges in healthcare facilities impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing demand for particle therapy in emerging markets and growing healthcare expenditure are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Particle Therapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of the huge patient pool and growing initiatives to promote the adoption of advanced particle therapy technologies.

Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a substantial growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising preference for particle therapy owing to the various benefits offered compared to other procedures, as well as, the availability of favorable reimbursement scenarios, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Particle Therapy Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Danfysik A/S

Ion Beam Applications Sa (IBA)

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

ProTom International, Inc.

Provision Healthcare, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

By Product & Service:

Products

Services

By Cancer Type:

Pediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Other Cancers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

