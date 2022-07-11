Nasal Packing Devices Market Insight and Future Assessment for the Period 2022 to 2030 | Now offering 30% discount

Global Nasal Packing Devices Market is valued at approximately USD$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Nasal packing devices are intranasal devices, which are used to apply constant local pressure to the nasal septum. This is adopted to treat epistaxis (nosebleed), it is a condition in which a small blood vessel ruptures in the nose lining. The growing incidences of epistaxis, an increasing number of technological developments, coupled with the rising medical expenditure are the several key factors soaring the global market demand across the forecast period. For instance, as per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, in the US healthcare spending was recorded at USD 4.1 trillion in 2020.

Also, this national health spending is anticipated to increase at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent for 2019-28 and is likely to reach USD 6.2 trillion by 2028. Therefore, the increasing healthcare expenditure is bolstering the global market growth in the near future. However, infectious complications and toxic shock syndrome (TSS) may curb the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, a rise in the number of product launches and increasing investment in R&D activities are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Nasal Packing Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing technological developments in the healthcare industry and the rising presence of the various nasal packing device manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing number of epistaxis patients, as well as, rising healthcare spending, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nasal Packing Devices Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Summit Health

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Network medical products ltd.

Olympus

Lohmann & Rauscher

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

FABCO

Aegis Lifesciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Injectable

Gel

Spray

Dressings

By Type:

Bioresorbable

Non-absorbable

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

