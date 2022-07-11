Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Latest, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030 | Now offering 30% discount

Major Players: Some of the major market participants include Becton Dickinson and Company, JMS Co., Ltd., Codan Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co Kg, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Victus, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Equashield LLC, B. Braun Melsungen, Caragen Ltd., Yukon Medical, ICU Medical Inc., and Corvida Medical.

The closed system drug transfer device market size is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2030 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market – By Type (Filtration, Barrier); By Component (Line Access, Syringe Safety, Vial Access, Others); By Closing Mechanism; By Technology; By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2030” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The demand for closed system drug transfer devices is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of these machines for the treatment of diseases such as cancer, stringent regulations regarding safe handling of drugs, and technological advancements for the delivery of effective healthcare services drives the market growth. Governments across the globe are investing significantly in the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure, boosting market growth of closed system drug transfer devices system.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into filtration, and barrier machines. Filtration segment are equipped with technology to clean the air passing between the environment and the hazardous drug vial. The vial access devices segment dominated the global market in 2020. These machines enable safe drug transfer from vial to syringe.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the closed system drug transfer device market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the closed system drug transfer device market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the closed system drug transfer device marketgenerated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the closed system drug transfer device market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The increasing occurrence of cancer, advanced healthcare services, and growing investments in the development of advanced healthcare equipment by governments and private organizations are some factors expected to fuel the demand during the forecast period.

On the basis of closing mechanism, the market is segmented into click-to-lock, Luer-lock, push-to-turn, color-to-color, and others. Click-to-Lock closed system drug transfer devices are used to prevent prolonged exposure to hazardous drug vapors. The increasing need for safe handling of hazardous drugs, ease of use, and protection from external contamination are some factors driving the growth of this segment.

The market is segmented into compartmentalized devices, air filtration devices, diaphragm-based devices, and others, based on technology. The diaphragm-based segment dominated the global market in 2020. The demand for compartmentalized segment is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to ease of use and lower prices. Compartmentalized machines are capable of containing, transfer, and equalizing the pressure within the system without any additional attachment to the system.

The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2020. The increasing occurrence of cancer-related diseases coupled with government initiatives supports the growth of this segment. The growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan, boost the adoption of closed system drug transfer machines in hospitals.

North America dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing health awareness, and rising spending on healthcare.

Segmentation:

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Barrier

Filtration

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Air Filtration Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Diaphragm-Based Devices

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Line Access

Syringe Safety

Vial Access

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Closing Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Click-to-Lock

Luer-Lock

Push-to-Turn

Color-to-Color

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Oncology Diagnostic Centers

Others

Closed System Drug Transfer Device Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

