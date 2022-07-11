Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Latest, Strategy, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2030 | Now offering 30% discount

The global dried blood spot collection cards market expected to reach USD 350 million by 2027 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market By Card Type (Whatman 903, Ahlstrom 226, FTA, Others); By Application (Newborn Screening, Infectious Disease Testing, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Forensics, Others); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The recent surge in COVID-19 pandemic, rising newborn screening through dried blood spot collection cards for hereditary and metabolic disorders, innovations, and its wide applicability in diagnosing varied diseases coupled with new product launches are few factors attributed to the market growth for dried blood spot collection cards. For instance, in June 2020, PerkinElmer Inc. introduced the DBS test for COVID-19 in the market utilizing its DELFIA platform with a capacity of up to 5,000 samples in a day. This sample collection allows both de-centralized collection and efficient testing.

The global dried blood spot collection cards industry is fragmented based on card type, application, and region. In terms of card type, the market is segmented into Whatman 903, Ahlstrom 226, FTA, and others. Based on application, the global dried blood spot collection cards industry is further bifurcated into newborn screening, infectious disease testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, forensics, and other applications.

Segment Highlights

Based on application, the new-born screening dried blood spot collection cards industry segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. The recent surge in neo-natal disorders is expected to be primarily responsible for the market segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North American dried blood spot collection cards industry accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019. The region has a well developed medical infrastructure and government-sponsored newborn screening programs, which drives the market demand for such products.

The Whatman 903 dried blood spot collection cards industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the emergence and increasing incidences of genetic disorders. The market segment held over 25.0% of the global share in 2019.

Qiagen, PerkinElmer, and Roche Diagnostics are a few of the major market players operating in the dried blood spot collection cards industry. Increasing research & development and a wide range of product offerings are a few prominent strategies adopted by the dried blood spot collection cards industry players.

List of Key Players

Qiagen

ARCHIMEDlife

Roche Diagnostics

Centogene AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Pall Corporation

Eastern Business Forms, Inc.

PerkinElmer

Shimazdu (Novilytic Labs)

Others

Segmentation

Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Whatman 903

Ahlstrom 226

FTA

Others

Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Newborn Screening

Infectious Disease Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Forensics

Others

Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

