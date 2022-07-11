Monolithic Microwave IC Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast 2022 to 2030 | Get an instant 30% discount

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market is valued at approximately USD 8.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A monolithic microwave integrated circuit or MMIC is a type of incorporated circuit device that operates at microwave frequencies. This device is adopted to efficiently carry out functions like high-frequency switching, microwave mixing, low-noise amplification, and power amplification. Factors such as the surging demand for MMICs from the smartphone industry, growing adoption of the E frequency band, increasing use of next-generation warfare techniques, and rising spending in the defense sector to upgrade defense inventories are majorly driving the growth of the global market.

For instance, as per a Statista report, in 2021, the total number of smartphone subscriptions accounted for around 6,269 million subscriptions around the world and the figure is continuously growing and anticipated to reach nearly 7,690 million subscriptions by the year 2027. Therefore, the rapid proliferation of the smartphone is directly influencing the demand for the monolithic microwave IC, which, in turn, accelerates market growth across the globe. However, the high development costs of MMICs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising evolution of 5G technology and the growing need for wireless communication in the space and defense sector are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Monolithic Microwave IC Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging adoption rate of smartphones and rising shift toward high-speed mobile technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing expenditure on infrastructural development, as well as the rising utilization of mobile services such as social media, video, e-commerce, and financial services, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Monolithic Microwave IC Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

OMMIC

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS)

ON Semiconductor Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Power Amplifiers

LNA

Attenuators

Switches

Mixers

Voltage-Controlled Oscillators

Frequency Multipliers

Others

By Technology:

Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

High Electron Mobility Transistor

Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

By Frequency Band:

L Band

S Band

C Band

Others

By End-Use:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

