GPS Bike Computers Market 2022 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, and Competitive Landscape to 2030 | Now offering 30% discount

Global GPS Bike Computers Market is valued at approximately USD 542.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

GPS bike computers can be attached to the bike and it uses satellites to track position, calculating speed, distance and time without magnets or wires. Some bike computers measure heart rate also by picking up signals from a sensor strapped to the chest. Rising preference for cycling owing to growing health awareness and increasing popularity of cycling events such as Tour de France, Milan-San Remo, Giro d’Italia, Amgen Tour of California, and others are the major factors fueling demand for GPS bike computers.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5262

Cyclists use it for training purposes and to monitor their health during cycling such as heart rate. According to Statista, the number of participants in BMX bicycling increased from 3.44 million in 2018 to 3.88 million in 2020. Furthermore, rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and obesity worldwide coupled with technological advancements are expected to promote demand in coming years.

According to IDF Diabetes Atlas, in 2021, 90 million people were suffering from diabetes in Southeast Asia and 73 million in the Middle East and North Africa. Also, in May 2021, Wahoo launched an updated version of its Elemnt Bolt bike computer. This new device is integrated with a new 64-colour high-contrast screen, improved navigation features, and extended memory. However, high cost of these devices may hamper the growth during the forecast period 2022-28.

The key regions considered for the Global GPS Bike Computers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global market in terms of revenue and is also projected to show the highest growth during the forecast period 2022-28, due to growing penetration of electric bikes and a strong preference for outdoor sports activities.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5262

Major market players included in this report are:

Garmin Ltd

Lezyne Inc.

Polar Electro Oy

Bryton Inc

CatEye Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

MiTAC Holdings Corp.

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.

Wahoo Fitness LLC

Acer Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5262

By Application:

Athletics and Sports

Fitness and Commuting

Recreational/Leisure

By Type:

Mapping

Non-Mapping

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5262

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/