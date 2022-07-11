Automotive Upholstery Market 2022 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis to 2030 | Save 30% on this report

Global Automotive Upholstery Market is valued approximately at USD 6.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Upholstery is defined as the cloth, leather, etc. that covers a couch, chair, seat, etc. and the process or business of covering pieces of furniture with the cloth, leather, etc. The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for Lightweight automotive materials has led the adoption of automotive upholstery across the forecast period. The growing automotive industry resukt in increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies and automotive interiors.

For Instance: as per the IBEF in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with 3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. It was the seventh-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in 2019. Also, with the Increasing Use of Non-Woven Fabrics and development of autonomous vehicles to present new opportunities for automotive interior design the adoption & demand for Automotive upholstery is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices and stringent government mandates to reduce hap emissions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Upholstery Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies and automotive interiors, rising focus on lightweight automotive materials. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising focus on lightweight automotive materials, and the development of a varied non-fabric substitutes for automotive upholstery across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Volkswagen AG

Adient PLC

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Faurecia SE

CMI Enterprises (JKSP Solutions)

IMS Nonwoven

Katzkin Leather Inc. (Stahl Holdings BV)

Lear Corporation

Seiren Co. Ltd

The Woodbridge Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Leather

Vinyl

Other Material Types

By Product:

Dashboard

Seats

Roof Liners

Door Trim

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

