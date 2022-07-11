Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players, Size and Application 2022 to 2030 | Save 30% on this report

Global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is valued approximately at USD 13.03 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.27% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Automotive seat belt pretensioner is equipped in automotives to secure the occupant safely to their seat belt, to reduce the risk of an injury. Seat belt pretensioner prevents driver and passengers from impacting the steering and dashboard or from sliding out of their seats. Safety regulations by government, growing number of road accidents and growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles are driving the demand for automotive seat belt pretensioner.

According to National Safety Council (United States), 42,060 people are estimated to have died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 in the United States, an increase of 8% over 2019. Also, passenger car sales in India ware 3.22 million in 2017, that increased to 3.39 million in 2018. Furthermore, technological advancements and research and development projects taking place globally are expected to inject growth in automotive seat belt pretensioners market. However, requirement of high investment in developing this technology is expected to hamper growth in coming years.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are the regions considered for the geographical analysis of automotive seat belt pretensioner market. Asia Pacific is leading the global markets in terms of revenue and is also expected to witness significant growth in coming years owing to growing sales of automobiles in countries such as China and India coupled with presence of prominent players in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and others producing automotive seat belt pretensioners.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autoliv Inc.

Joyson Safety Systems

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Takata Corporation

Delphi Automotive

TRW Automotive Holdings

Special Devices, Inc.

Far Europe Holding Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Retractor Pretensioner

Buckle Pretensioner

By Seat Type:

Rear

Front

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By End-user Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

