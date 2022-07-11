Silo Bags Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, and Prominent Key Players Analysis 2022 to 2030 | Amazing Deal with 30% discount

Global Silo Bags Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Silo Bags refers to type of packaging solutions which are made from polythene. Silo bags are used for storage of grains and fertilizers. Further, these bags are also used for effective management of organic wastage. Growing focus over wastage of grains during storage & cultivation coupled with cost effectiveness of poly-based silo bags are key drivers for the growth of Silo Bags market. For instance, according to global Database Management Company Statista- in the year 2020, India lost around 0.1 percent of its Rice and Wheat storage due to improper storage of grains in open fields.

Furthermore, as per The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)- as of 2021, in Sub-Saharan Africa region, post-harvest food wastages are estimated at USD 4 billion per year. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, China alone wastes 50 million tonnes of grain annually, witnessing for around one-tenth of the country’s total grain output. Also, with the growing concern over food security and rising global population, the adoption & demand for Silo Bags is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising concern over plastic usage and availability of other alternative such as Metal based silo bags are some of the factors which may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Silo Bags Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing demand for cost effective packaging Solutions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising focus of government over food security and proper management of grains in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Silo Bags Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

RKW SE

Panama Group

RPC Group Plc

Ipesa – Rio Chico S.A

Grainpro Inc.

Plastar S.A

Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturer

Up North Plastics Inc.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Silobags International Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Length Type:

60 Meters,

75 Meters,

90 Meters

By Material:

Polyethylene [PE]

Polypropylene [PP]

By Application:

Grain Storage,

Forages Storage,

Fertilizers Storage,

Dried Fruits Storage,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

