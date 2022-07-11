Nylon Monofilament Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2022 to 2030 | Maximum 30% discount only

Global Nylon Monofilament Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Nylon is a polymer filament that is frequently utilized in the fabric. The significant preference for nylon as the polymer filaments for these textiles is due to its high durability and good corrosion resistance. Nylon Monofilament is a synthetic fibre that is made up of a single, continuous thread. Nylon fishing line is the most well-known monofilament, and it has a broad range of applications.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5353

The market is driven by novel applications in the healthcare industry and growing demand for Nylon Monofilament from fishing nets. According to Statista, the volume of global fish production amounted to 174.6 million metric tons in 2020, up from 148.1 million metric tons in 2010. However, with rising demand in the coming years, fish production is predicted to increase in 2022, with production expected to reach 204 million tonnes in 2030. Furthermore, growing applications in the automotive sector and increasing demand for sports equipment, boost the market opportunities in the coming years. However, volatility in raw materials prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Nylon Monofilament Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the market share globally and is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast years. The demand for nylon monofilament in this area is likely to be driven by increased demand for fishing nets and growing applications in the automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5353

Major market players included in this report are:

ABC Polymer Industries, LLC

Engineered Monofilaments Corporation (EMCO)

Atkins & Pearce

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ruichang Monofilament

Shakespeare Company, LLC

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

AstenJohnson

Superfil

Ashley Polymers, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5353

By Co-polymer Type:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Others (Nylon 610, Nylon 612)

By Application:

Fishing Net

Medical

Automobile Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Braided Ropes

Other Application

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5353

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/