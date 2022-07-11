First Hydrogen Adds Rushforth as Chief Commercial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its subsidiary, First Hydrogen Limited, has appointed Allan Rushforth as Chief Commercial Officer for its automotive division. Allan was the former Vice President of Global Sales & Performance at Nissan and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe, Group Services Director at Volkswagen Group UK and Head of Retail Operations at Audi UK. Allan has also held commercial leadership roles with Land Rover and BMW Korea, and was Managing Director at Lookers, Europe's fourth-largest automotive retailer, where he was responsible for a turnover of more than €5 bn.



Mr. Rushforth's most recent role was European Managing Director for the Marque Group, an Australian private equity-backed collective of auto technology businesses, where he was responsible for leading the group in European markets. Alongside this role, he also supported the online electric vehicle marketplace, zeVie Cars, as Non-Executive Director.



At First Hydrogen, Allan will bring the Company's cutting-edge hydrogen fleet vehicles to market and steer them to commercial success. An expert in harnessing data-led insights to improve customer experience, Allan will build brand value, partnerships and, when First Hydrogen's demonstrator vehicles launch later this year, foster customer relationships. Responsible for scaling up First Hydrogen's operations in Europe, he will also help to establish a world-class team that reflects the business' entrepreneurial and progressive spirit.



Allan Rushforth, Chief Commercial Officer at First Hydrogen Automotive, comments: "I first drove hydrogen-powered vehicles at Hyundai and since then have firmly believed that hydrogen plays a dominant role in the future of mobility. First Hydrogen is bringing that zero-emissions future into the present. This role means I can work at the forefront of Europe's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, giving me the opportunity to change the world by working with First Hydrogen's innovative technology. I'm especially looking forward to accelerating the Company's growth and working with our designers, engineers and prospective customers to shape the future."



Steve Gill, CEO at First Hydrogen Automotive, says: "We're excited to bring Allan on board, his appointment is a significant step in bringing First Hydrogen vehicles to market and cementing the Company as a key player in the zero-emissions sector. Allan has had an impressive international career in the automotive sector, he is a strategic thinker who also understands the importance of operational execution and brings extensive digital expertise to the team. Hydrogen power is gaining global attention and we aim to be at the forefront of delivering its potential through innovative mobility solutions. We're confident that his energy and experience will enable us to achieve our mission."



About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK and elsewhere.