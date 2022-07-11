Alexa
Taiwan tightens meat import rules to beef up food safety

Documentation required for information on source, process, sterilization, etc. of foreign meat products

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/11 15:42
Wagyu beef at a Japanese supermarket chain in Taiwan.

Wagyu beef at a Japanese supermarket chain in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meat imports will face tougher border inspections involving the presentation of required documentation starting October, announced Taiwan’s food and drug authorities on Monday (July 11).

Fresh, refrigerated, frozen, and cured meat products are now required to provide information on slaughterhouses, packaging factories, and more from Oct. 1. The same rule applies to canned meat products but will not take effect until July 1, 2023.

Additional proof of certified sterilization will be needed for canned products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Falsification of relevant documents will incur a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$100,582) pursuant to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).

Taiwan has conducted inspections on food safety management of import countries before green-lighting meat imports since 2014. The new measure, drawing from practices in countries like the EU, the U.S., Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia, aims to further reinforce food safety, said FDA.

This follows similar regulations to introduce egg and dairy goods, per CNA.
