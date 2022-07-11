Alexa
Taiwan reports 34th case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

MIS-C associated with COVID-19 but one vaccine dose can reduce risk of catching it by 90%

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/07/11 15:00
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) syndrome is associated with getting COVID. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 8-year-old girl who contracted COVID was also diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed on Saturday (July 9), adding this was the 34th child in Taiwan to do so.

The girl had one COVID vaccine shot and had no record of chronic illnesses, per a CNA story. Her symptoms included a runny nose and coughing.

She was sent to hospital on July 3 and transferred to intensive care on July 5 after developing symptoms that suggested she was at risk of a heart attack. She was given steroids and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), after which she showed signs of improving.

MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but generally the child recovers. It’s a condition that inflames the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it has not yet determined why children with COVID are getting MIS-C.

MIS-C symptoms are as follows, according to the CDC, though not all children have the same symptoms:

  • Stomach pain
  • Bloodshot eyes
  • Diarrhea
  • Dizziness or lightheadedness (signs of low blood pressure)
  • Skin rash
  • Vomiting

The CDC advises that a child who shows these signs should seek emergency care immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

The CECC commented last month that MIS-C is more common in children between the ages of six and 12 but children as young as two to four years old, or as old as 19 can get it. The risk of contracting the disease can be reduced by up to 90% by receiving a dose of COVID vaccine, the CECC added.
