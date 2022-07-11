Taiwan reports 19,051 local COVID cases, 96 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 19,051 local COVID cases on Monday (July 11), a 31% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 80 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,101,156. The 96 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,720.

Local cases

The local cases include 9,028 males, 10,012 females, and 11 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 3,069, followed by 2,595 in Taichung City, 2,067 in Taoyuan City, 2,026 in Kaohsiung City, 1,743 in Taipei City, 1,409 in Tainan City, 1,088 in Changhua County, 650 in Pingtung County, 574 in Yunlin County, 533 in Hsinchu County, 458 in Miaoli County, 451 in Yilan County, 391 in Hsinchu City, 386 in Nantou County, 373 in Chiayi County, 353 in Hualien County, 227 in Keelung City, 205 in Taitung County, 197 in Chiayi City, 118 in Penghu County, 117 in Kinmen County, and 21 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 96 deaths announced on Monday include 59 males and 37 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 94 had a history of chronic disease, and 68 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 7 to July 9 and dates of death from May 25 to July 8.

Imported cases

The 80 imported cases include 46 males, 33 females, and one case under investigation ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between July 6-10, four arrived from South Korea, three from the U.S., two from Canada, and one each from Vietnam, Turkey, India, Thailand, Argentina, and Germany. The countries of origin of 65 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,946,577 COVID tests, with 9,841,625 coming back negative. Of the 4,101,156 confirmed cases, 15,763 were imported, 4,085,339 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 7,720 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 7,705 deaths from local infections, 1,806 were in New Taipei City; 945 in Taipei City; 732 in Taichung City; 691 in Kaohsiung City; 595 in Taoyuan City; 547 in Tainan City; 426 in Changhua County; 317 in Pingtung County; 215 in Yunlin County; 214 in Nantou County; 185 in Keelung City; 162 in Yilan County; 156 in Miaoli County; 146 in Chiayi County; 126 in Hualien County; 123 in Hsinchu County; 121 in Chiayi City; 100 in Taitung County; 75 in Hsinchu City; 12 Penghu County; and 11 in Kinmen County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.