Solar Street Lighting Market Size 2022 | Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica the Global Solar Street Lighting Market was valued at US$ 3,972.0 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 15,716.4 Million by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.12% during forecast period 2022-2030. Global Solar Street Lighting Market is driven by the increasing urbanization and rising focus on solar energy.

Solar Street Light (SSL) are majorly used for outdoor street lighting which are powered by solar panels and are operated on stand-alone mode into the pole itself. Technology comprise of a rechargeable battery and are designed to work throughout the night. The street lights which work on wireless technology holds the capability of turning on and off of the network automatically by sensing outdoor lights.

With the rising urbanization, the urban population as well as urban areas also expands and the application of solar lights can also be seen in residential, commercial and industrial areas. Increasing public investment by government leads to more construction projects of highways and roadways. Highways and roadways are a huge opportunity ground for solar streetlights. Stringent regulatory reforms and rising initiatives by governments and civic authorities to use solar lighting will further stimulate the solar street lighting market growth. Also, Solar and Wind Power are two examples of renewable energy sources that are becoming increasingly relevant in the marketplace. The demand for solar has grown owing to strong federal policies, fast decreasing costs and increasing demand for sustainable electricity across the commercial and public sectors. Furthermore, higher initial investments in installing solar streetlight inhibit the market growth of solar street lighting market. The total cost of installing a solar streetlight can be three or four times more than the cost of installing a traditional streetlight with the same efficiency.

Market Segmentation:

Standalone segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on type, the global street lighting market is segmented into portable, standalone, centralized and others. Standalone segment is projected to hold the highest percentage share of revenue and has the highest projected CAGR for the period 2022-2030. Standalone segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.79% during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption across remote and off grid areas. A standalone solar streetlight is designed and operated independent of a power grid. They are an excellent source for emergency lightening and back lightening.

Solar panel component segment holds the highest revenue share in 2021

Based on component segment, the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is divided into controller, lamp, solar panel, sensors, battery and Others. Solar panel component dominated the global solar street lighting market with the highest revenue share in the year 2021 as the installation and operational cost of solar panels is less in comparison to Lamp and Battery type components. Lamp segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.81% for the period of 2022-2030.

Highway and Roadway segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the global solar street lighting market is further classified into parking lot, highways & roadways, airport runway, manufacturing site, playgrounds, garden and others. Highways & Roadways segment holds highest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.64% during the forecast period. As they enhance security and sustainability of roads and nearby areas, its application can be seen in highways & roadways, freeways, rural roads and neighborhood streets, etc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to have the largest market share in the Global Solar Street Lighting Market

The geographical classification of the global solar street lighting market is into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific region holds the highest CAGR of 18.03% in the global solar street lighting market over the forecast period. Because of undergoing rapid sustainable and smart infrastructural developments due to numerous smart cities projects, the growth in demand of solar street lighting can be seen in Asia Pacific region.

Company Profile:

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a lighting and building management firm that deals in various brands and sectors such as indoor, residential, industrial, outdoor, contractor select, life safety, lighting controls, components, intelligent spaces, controls enabled lighting and UV disinfection products. The company is specialized in lighting fixtures, lighting solutions, technology, IoT, smart buildings, industry solutions, LED lighting and building automation. Acuity Brands, Inc. focuses to drive their transformation and expand the capabilities of intelligent building platform. Mexico holds the highest percentage of share in terms of geographical revenue segmentation.

Bajaj Electricals Limited, a globally renowned and trusted company is a part of India’s leading business conglomerate “Bajaj Group”. The company deals two different segments Consumer Products and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). The company’s risk management framework focuses on timely identification of risks and initiates mitigation strategies to steadily tide through crisis. The Company also focuses on consumer interaction techniques to ensure excellent service. In terms of business revenue segmentation, Engineering Procurement and Construction segment holds the highest percentage of share.

Philips Lighting Holdings B.V. is a Netherland based health technology company. The company’s segments include personal health businesses, diagnosis & treatment businesses, connected care & health informatics businesses, health tech other and legacy items. The company’s primary purpose is to enhance patient’s health and well-being through profound innovation. The company’s core strategy is to lead the market with sophisticated solutions that combine systems, informatics and services, smart devices and leverage big data, helping their customers deliver on the Quadruple Aim and helping individuals to take better care of their health at every stage of life. North America holds the highest percentage share in terms of geographical revenue segmentation.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Solar Street Lighting Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global market include Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., Signify Holding BV, Acuity Brands, Bridgelux Inc., Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co. Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Limited, Urja Global Ltd, Cooper Lighting LLC, Dragons Breath Solar, Omega solar, Solar Street Lights USA and Solektra International LLC among others.

Segmentation Overview:

Global Solar Street Lighting Market is segmented based on type, component, application and region. The industry trends in global solar street lighting market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global solar street lighting market.

Following are the different segments of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market:

By Type Segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

By Component Segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Controller

Lamp

Compact fluorescent light (CFL)

Light-emitting diode (LED)

Metal halide

Sodium vapor

Others

Solar Panel

Sensors

Night & Motion Sensors

Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors

Battery

Lead acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

By Application Segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playgrounds

Garden

Others

By Region Type Segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is Sub- Segmented into:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

SOURCE Astute Analytica